Stephens Inc. AR Sells 13,634 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.