Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,024 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of AutoNation worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,252 shares of company stock worth $45,560,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

