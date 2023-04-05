Stephens Inc. AR Sells 613 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

PM opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.