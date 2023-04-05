Stephens Inc. AR Sells 638 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Shares of NVO opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $160.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

