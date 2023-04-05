Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,211 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.