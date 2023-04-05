Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.