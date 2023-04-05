Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.8 %

MUSA opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

