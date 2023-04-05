Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $287.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $290.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.