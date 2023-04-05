Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

