Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.0342 on Top Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Symbol has a total market cap of $190.67 million and $854,228.33 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

