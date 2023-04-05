T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

