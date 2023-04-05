Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

