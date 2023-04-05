Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

