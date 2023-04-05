Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Technip Energies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.