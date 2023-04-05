The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $33.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

