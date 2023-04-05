The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

