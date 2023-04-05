The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.