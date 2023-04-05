The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

