Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.