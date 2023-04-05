Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Investment analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Tokyo Electron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
