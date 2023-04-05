TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.
TPG Trading Down 1.6 %
TPG stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.
Institutional Trading of TPG
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TPG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
