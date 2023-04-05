TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

TPG stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TPG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

