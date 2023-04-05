Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $242.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

