Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 26.50 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 925.80 ($11.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 991.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 928.39. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,342 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,650.92). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,163 shares of company stock worth $2,015,003. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.56) to GBX 1,048 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.80).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

