Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

