U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.2 %
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
