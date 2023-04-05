U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

See Also

