Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $259.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

