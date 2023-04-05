UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

