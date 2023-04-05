UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

