Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

