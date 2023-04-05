Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.