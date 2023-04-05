Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.