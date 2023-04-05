Verum Partners LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 315,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 307,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

