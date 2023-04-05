VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.
VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of VICI opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
