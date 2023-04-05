Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,152 shares of company stock worth $5,022,540. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

