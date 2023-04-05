Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

