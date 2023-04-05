Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance
Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
