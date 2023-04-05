Watsco Inc (WSO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO.B opened at $318.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco has a 1-year low of $232.59 and a 1-year high of $320.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

