Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

