Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $780.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.54.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLK opened at $659.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $691.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.33.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.