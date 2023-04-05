Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $780.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.54.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BLK opened at $659.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $691.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.33.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
