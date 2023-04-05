Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116,178 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.