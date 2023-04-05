Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average is $174.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $505,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,382 shares of company stock worth $2,053,616. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

