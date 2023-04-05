Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after buying an additional 871,057 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,451,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 132,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

