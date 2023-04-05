Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,177 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.