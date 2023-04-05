Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Stryker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,040,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $287.10 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $290.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

