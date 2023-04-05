Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

