Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 484,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,787,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE CARR opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.