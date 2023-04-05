Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 212,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 367,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 26,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

