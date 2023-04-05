Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MRK opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

