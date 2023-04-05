Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $303.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.00. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.13.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

