Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

